KidVantage High 5 Diaper Drive starts April 20, 2026



Teams are getting ready to start the Teams are getting ready to start the KidVantage High 5 Diaper Drive on April 20, 2026! It's not too late to join the competition...

This diaper drive includes businesses, organizations, groups, clubs, churches, etc. that are committed to getting as many diapers as possible for kids that need them.





There are 5 different fun ways to participate AND 5 different ways to win!





Visit the webpage or scan the QR code to learn more or register now!









Register now to help us reach our goal of collecting 150,000 diapers so every child has a better and healthier start at life!