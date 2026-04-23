Denis Hayes, co-founder of Earth Day Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove





The senator – Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin – had long been concerned about pollution and the environment when a horrific oil spill in Southern California in January 1969 spurred him into action.



Inspired by the anti-war protests of the era, he recruited a 25-year-old graduate student named Denis Hayes to help. They decided to create a day entirely dedicated to environmental advocacy and action; a day meant to inspire the birth of the modern environmental movement…



For more than half a century now, Earth Day has served as an annual affirmation of our environmental commitments – a day of advocacy and activism, a day of protests and celebrations, a day to remind us all of the urgent need to protect our planet.



Here in Washington – home to some of the most beautiful landscapes, forests, and waters in the country – Earth Day has always taken on special significance in the Evergreen State.



At the Department of Natural Resources, Earth Day is a special holiday for the 2,200 of us at this agency dedicated to sustainably stewarding the millions of acres of public land under our care.



Our Aquatics team is dedicated to removing the pollution from derelict vessels and structures from our waters. Our Forest Health team is committed to restoring the health of our forests. Our Urban and Community forestry staff are hard at work helping local organizations plant trees in their communities. And, of course, our Wildland Firefighting Division is always ready to respond quickly to wildfires to protect our forests, landscapes, and communities.







In 1970, a senator and a young activist joined forces to inspire a new era of environmental activism.