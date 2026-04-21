Democracy works when we do: Pay attention, ask questions, vote

By Pamela Mieth

Photos by Pamela Cross





Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow) and stand up with others to make a difference.









Also coming up the following week is May Day (Friday, May 1), celebrated around the world as International Workers Day.











If you must buy something, plan strategically and spend your money locally, preferably supporting businesses in your community that help make it a healthy, vibrant environment.There is a big event planned in Seattle and several smaller actions planned locally, including in Lake Forest Park, Lynnwood, and Bothell, both on Friday and Saturday that weekend.

𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸, 3:30-5pm, May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires, Ballinger Way NE & Bothell Way, LFP for Peace



If you can't make one of those, stand up for workers and maybe billionaire corporations paying some income taxes at the first Social Justice Sundays sign-waving of the new month on Sunday, May 3, 2026.





List of protest sites here ). "May Day Strong," a coalition of labor, democracy, social justice organizations and others is urging a May Day "general strike" - that "workers students, and families rally, march, and take action across the country to demand a nation that puts workers over billionaires, with many refusing business as usual through No School. No Work. No Shopping."Skipping work or school isn't feasible for everyone, but not shopping usually is. Non-perishable food and personal care items are always accepted for donation to a local charitable organization.(Friday, May 1), celebrated around the world as International Workers Day.

"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving - Democracy works when we do: Pay attention, ask questions, voteWhether market manipulation, personality disorder, or authoritarian cosplay, President Trump's flip-flopping statements on where things stand with Iran have folks on edge.Fortunately, there's a solution for that - democracy, rule of law, a Congress that does its job - and almost 70 area residents turned out Sunday to stand together at the Shoreline-Edmonds line urging just that now and in November."Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings, organized by local group Everyday Activists, occur most Sundays, 1-2 p.m., at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, drawing residents from many surrounding towns to stand up for what's important to them: Constitutional principles, ethics, justice, civil society, human rights, community and more.The last sign-waving this month is scheduled for