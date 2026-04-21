Democracy works when we do: Pay attention, ask questions, vote
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Photos by Pamela Cross
"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving - Democracy works when we do: Pay attention, ask questions, vote
Whether market manipulation, personality disorder, or authoritarian cosplay, President Trump's flip-flopping statements on where things stand with Iran have folks on edge.
Fortunately, there's a solution for that - democracy, rule of law, a Congress that does its job - and almost 70 area residents turned out Sunday to stand together at the Shoreline-Edmonds line urging just that now and in November.
Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow) and stand up with others to make a difference.
Non-perishable food and personal care items are always accepted for donation to a local charitable organization.
Also coming up the following week is May Day (Friday, May 1), celebrated around the world as International Workers Day.
Also coming up the following week is May Day (Friday, May 1), celebrated around the world as International Workers Day.
"May Day Strong," a coalition of labor, democracy, social justice organizations and others is urging a May Day "general strike" - that "workers students, and families rally, march, and take action across the country to demand a nation that puts workers over billionaires, with many refusing business as usual through No School. No Work. No Shopping."
If you must buy something, plan strategically and spend your money locally, preferably supporting businesses in your community that help make it a healthy, vibrant environment.
𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸, 3:30-5pm, May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires, Ballinger Way NE & Bothell Way, LFP for Peace
(List of protest sites here).
If you can't make one of those, stand up for workers and maybe billionaire corporations paying some income taxes at the first Social Justice Sundays sign-waving of the new month on Sunday, May 3, 2026.
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