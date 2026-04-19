Tickets available for ShoreLake Arts gala fundraiser May 2, 2026



Art ReImagined: Recycle, Upcycle & Renew

Fashion show presented by the Greater Seattle Chapter of the American Sewing Guild

Silent auction to bid on local artwork and business services

Catered meal, drinks, games and more!

ShoreLake Arts is preparing for our annual gala fundraiser! We are bringing supporters together to celebrate our mission to share art and culture to the community, and raise money for our future events and programs.The gala will feature: