Tickets available for ShoreLake Arts gala fundraiser May 2, 2026
Sunday, April 19, 2026
ShoreLake Arts is preparing for our annual gala fundraiser! We are bringing supporters together to celebrate our mission to share art and culture to the community, and raise money for our future events and programs.
The gala will feature:
- Fashion show presented by the Greater Seattle Chapter of the American Sewing Guild
- Silent auction to bid on local artwork and business services
- Catered meal, drinks, games and more!
Location: Shoreline College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, PUB building
Purchase Tickets Here - Ticket Price: $125 each
Attire: Semi-formal. We encourage participants to recycle/upcycle your best fashion pieces.
Purchase Tickets Here - Ticket Price: $125 each
Attire: Semi-formal. We encourage participants to recycle/upcycle your best fashion pieces.
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