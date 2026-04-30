Pack the Park and the Pantries May 9, 2026



However, now is also the perfect time to help.



Coming up May 9, 2026 join your fellow Super Heroes at Animal Acres Park for “Pack the Park”. A 5K Fun Run and Walk.



Pack The Park 5k/Fun Run 2026



For the past 10 years, “Pack the Park” has raised nearly $35,000 to help fight food insecurity in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Communities. However, now is also the perfect time to help.Coming up May 9, 2026 join your fellow Super Heroes at Animal Acres Park for “Pack the Park”. A 5K Fun Run and Walk.For the past 10 years, “Pack the Park” has raised nearly $35,000 to help fight food insecurity in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Communities.









LFP Farmers Market.

Photo by Rob Oxford The LFP Farmers Market has been a vibrant part of the local community for nearly two decades. It supports programs such as The Shoreline School District's “Angel Fund” which helps pay negative meal balances for students in need and the Third Place Commons Farmers Market Bucks.The LFP Farmers Market has been a vibrant part of the local community for nearly two decades.









The Market offers farm-fresh produce, seasonal fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, pasta, baked goods, wine and hard cider, hot foods, sweet treats and savory snacks.



Their “Market Bucks” offers the opportunity for our neighbors who need it most to benefit from the fresh, healthy foods available from the Market's many vendors.









Farmers Market - Third Place Commons



Whether you choose to run, walk or like me prefer a more stationary approach to living, lace up your running shoes or grab a camping chair and join us May 9th for "Pack the Park." You WILL make a difference. The hours of operation are 10am – 2pm each Sunday through October and this writer suggests getting there early for the best selection.Whether you choose to run, walk or like me prefer a more stationary approach to living, lace up your running shoes or grab a camping chair and join us May 9th for "Pack the Park." You WILL make a difference.





2025 Pack the Park

Volunteers are always needed and there can be no better way to meet or reconnect with like-minded neighbors concerned with the betterment of our community.



A portion of every registration and 100% of all donations go to support the programs mentioned above.



Let's "Pack the Park".



Donate directly to the Shoreline Angel Fund: Volunteers are always needed and there can be no better way to meet or reconnect with like-minded neighbors concerned with the betterment of our community.A portion of every registration and 100% of all donations go to support the programs mentioned above.Let's "Pack the Park".to the Shoreline Angel Fund:

email nutrition.services@ssd412.org or

call Food Services at 206-393-4209.



By Rob OxfordChildren seldom realize how difficult it can be for parents to feed their families. Especially a single parent on a tight budget. It’s hardly a topic discussed openly at the dinner table and never on the playground. It's definitely not something of which a parent is particularly proud. Instead, a parent suffers in silence. Worrying about where their child’s next meal will come from.With food prices constantly on the rise and income barely keeping pace with inflation, “Food Insecurity” is of real concern to many in our community. Affecting 13.7% of U.S. Households in 2024.Driven by poverty, unemployment and high living costs, Food Insecurity causes severe health issues and as indicated above, mental strain. Given the current socio economic climate in our country, now is an extremely difficult time for many.