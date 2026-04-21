HomeTechHacker: Curious About Smart Homes? Start With These Three Simple Devices
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Have you ever wondered what a “smart home” actually looks like in everyday life? Many people picture a house filled with gadgets, apps, and complicated automation rules. In reality, getting started can be much simpler than that.
The best smart homes usually start with just a few small devices that solve everyday problems. If you’re curious about trying smart home technology but don’t want to turn your house into a science project, a simple starter kit is a great way to begin.
Here are three devices that make a practical starting point.
1. A Voice Assistant
A voice assistant acts as the control center for many smart home devices. You can use it to turn things on and off, check the weather, set timers, or control lights and plugs around the house.
The most common options are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. The best choice usually depends on what ecosystem you already use. For example, Android users often prefer Google devices, while Apple users may prefer Siri and HomeKit.
Once you have a voice assistant, adding and using other smart devices becomes much easier.
A voice assistant acts as the control center for many smart home devices. You can use it to turn things on and off, check the weather, set timers, or control lights and plugs around the house.
The most common options are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. The best choice usually depends on what ecosystem you already use. For example, Android users often prefer Google devices, while Apple users may prefer Siri and HomeKit.
Once you have a voice assistant, adding and using other smart devices becomes much easier.
2. Smart Plugs
Smart plugs are one of the simplest and most useful smart home upgrades. You plug them into a regular outlet, then plug a device into the smart plug. Suddenly that device can be controlled from your phone or by voice. Lamps, fans, and even holiday decorations can turn on and off automatically.
Smart plugs are one of the simplest and most useful smart home upgrades. You plug them into a regular outlet, then plug a device into the smart plug. Suddenly that device can be controlled from your phone or by voice. Lamps, fans, and even holiday decorations can turn on and off automatically.
3. Smart Light Bulbs
Smart bulbs let you control lights from your phone, set schedules, or turn them on and off with voice commands.
They’re especially useful for things like outdoor lighting. At my house, our exterior lights automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. I never have to remember to flip the switch, which is good for security.
For simple setups, TP-Link Tapo bulbs are also a good budget-friendly option.
Smart Home Technology That Fits Real Life
For many people in Shoreline and the surrounding communities, daily routines are busy. Between work, school schedules, commuting, and activities, it’s easy to forget simple things like turning lights on or off or checking whether something was left running.
This is where a few well-chosen smart devices can help. Lights can turn on automatically when you arrive home. Lamps can shut off at bedtime without getting up. Small automations can remove little tasks from your day and make everyday routines just a bit easier.
A Simple 3-Step Smart Home Starter Kit
If you’re curious about trying smart home technology, here’s an easy way to begin:
- Choose a voice assistant that matches your phone or preferred ecosystem.
- Add one or two smart plugs to control lamps or other simple devices.
- Try a smart light bulb and experiment with a schedule.
If you're not sure which devices would work best in your home, I built a free Smart Home Starter Advisor on my website that asks a few quick questions and recommends a simple starter setup. You can find it through my HomeTechHacker Technology Advisor.
Smart homes don’t have to be complicated. Often, the best ones start with just a few small improvements that quietly make everyday life a little easier.
|Marlon Buchanan
If you have questions or comments about this article, you can contact Marlon through his website or X (Twitter).
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