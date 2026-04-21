HomeTechHacker: Curious About Smart Homes? Start With These Three Simple Devices



By Marlon Buchanan By Marlon Buchanan



Have you ever wondered what a “smart home” actually looks like in everyday life? Many people picture a house filled with gadgets, apps, and complicated automation rules. In reality, getting started can be much simpler than that.



The best smart homes usually start with just a few small devices that solve everyday problems. If you’re curious about trying smart home technology but don’t want to turn your house into a science project, a simple starter kit is a great way to begin.





Here are three devices that make a practical starting point.





1. A Voice Assistant

A voice assistant acts as the control center for many smart home devices. You can use it to turn things on and off, check the weather, set timers, or control lights and plugs around the house.



The most common options are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. The best choice usually depends on what ecosystem you already use. For example, Android users often prefer Google devices, while Apple users may prefer Siri and HomeKit.



Once you have a voice assistant, adding and using other smart devices becomes much easier.





2. Smart Plugs

Smart plugs are one of the simplest and most useful smart home upgrades. You plug them into a regular outlet, then plug a device into the smart plug. Suddenly that device can be controlled from your phone or by voice. Lamps, fans, and even holiday decorations can turn on and off automatically.



Smart plugs are one of the simplest and most useful smart home upgrades. You plug them into a regular outlet, then plug a device into the smart plug. Suddenly that device can be controlled from your phone or by voice. Lamps, fans, and even holiday decorations can turn on and off automatically.Brands like TP-Link’s Tapo line offer inexpensive and reliable options that work well for most households.



3. Smart Light Bulbs

Smart bulbs let you control lights from your phone, set schedules, or turn them on and off with voice commands.





They’re especially useful for things like outdoor lighting. At my house, our exterior lights automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. I never have to remember to flip the switch, which is good for security.

For simple setups, TP-Link Tapo bulbs are also a good budget-friendly option.