Nominations open for Community Champion awards - deadline April 24, 2025
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Community Champion Awards acknowledge and celebrate Shoreline residents whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference.
In 2026, Shoreline will recognize three individuals in the following categories:
- Community Champion (general population – minimum 25 years old)
- Youth/Young Adult Community Champion (under 25 years old)
- Volunteer of the Year (specifically recognizing those who support City of Shoreline Programs through their volunteer service)
Community Champion Nomination Form
TIMELINE
- Nominations accepted through April 24, 2026.
- Award Finalists announced at the 2026 State of the City Event in June.
- Award Winners will be announced during an Award Reception on August 14th.
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