Nominations open for Community Champion awards - deadline April 24, 2025

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

The City of Shoreline is currently accepting nominations for the 3rd Annual Community Champion Awards. 

Community Champion Awards acknowledge and celebrate Shoreline residents whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference.

In 2026, Shoreline will recognize three individuals in the following categories: 
  1. Community Champion (general population – minimum 25 years old)
  2. Youth/Young Adult Community Champion (under 25 years old)
  3. Volunteer of the Year (specifically recognizing those who support City of Shoreline Programs through their volunteer service)
Do you know someone in Shoreline who you consider a Community Champion?

Community Champion Nomination Form

TIMELINE
  • Nominations accepted through April 24, 2026.
  • Award Finalists announced at the 2026 State of the City Event in June.
  • Award Winners will be announced during an Award Reception on August 14th.

Posted by DKH at 10:43 PM
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