What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 29 – May 5
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 29 – May 5
Spring is showing up in all the best ways this week in Shoreline, longer evenings, fresh energy, and a calendar full of ways to connect. From a Kentucky Derby–inspired night market at Salvation and a celebration of arts and culture for Shorelake Arts, to neighborhood gatherings, family-friendly walks, and live music. Whether you’re in the mood to dress up, give back, get outside, or simply meet a few new neighbors, this week is packed with opportunities to lean into what makes Shoreline feel like home.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
Horsin' Around Night Market
Saturday, May 2 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
It’s Kentucky Derby Day! Think Southern charm meets Northwest style - fun hats, vintage, tea cups and sweet tea. Artisan night market. Featuring a local and celebrated jazz musician.
ShoreLake Arts Annual Gala Fundraiser
Saturday, May 2 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline College
We are bringing supporters together to celebrate our mission to share art and culture to the community, and raise money for our future events and programs.
Innis Arden Clubs & Community Connections Fair
Sunday, May 3 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM, Innis Arden Clubhouse
This event is an effort of the Innis Arden C.A.R.E. Club (Community Action & Resource Exchange). The C.A.R.E. Club seeks to inspire and empower neighbors of all ages to make a positive impact in the community through service initiatives, charitable & philanthropic giving, volunteerism, and civic engagement.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Shoreline Walks - Interurban Trail to Darnell Park & Return – Family & Stroller Walk
Friday, May 1 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM, Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
Meet at Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool and enjoy a family friendly max 3 mile roundtrip walk along the Interurban Trail. All are welcome to stay and play on the playscape at the conclusion of the walk. This walk is accessible for strollers and wheelchairs. All ages welcome.
Seattle Wind Symphony presents “Jump & Jazz!”
Saturday, May 2 7:30 PM, Shorewood High School
This program showcases a variety of composers influenced by the jazz language: the rhythmic energy of Adam Gorb’s Awayday, the Clarino trumpet concerto by Greg Yasinitsky, the tender sounds of Summerland by William Grant Still, and more.
Fabric and Yarn Swap
Sunday, May 3 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
We are celebrating National Textile Day on May 3rd by having our first-ever Fabric and Yarn Swap! Do you have fabric and yarn that you’d like to move along or do you need fabric and yarn?
League of Women Voters of Seattle King County presents “LFP Reads the Constitution”
Sunday, May 3 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Third Place Commons
The League of Women Voters of Seattle King County is sponsoring “LFP Reads the Constitution,” a community event in Lake Forest Park that invites neighbors to come together and read the United States Constitution aloud from beginning to end. Sign up here to be a reader.
Alzheimer’s Association Special Presentation Series at Laurel Cove
Tuesday, May 5 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
This empowering four-part series is open to residents, families, and community members. Free refreshments will be provided at each session. Topic: Healthy Living for Brain and Body
Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour
Tuesday, May 5 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
Catch us on the back patio of Ridgecrest Pub on the first Tuesday of each month. Meet some neighbors, make some connections, share ideas about the things you want to see in Shoreline. These are fun and very casual.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Kruckeberg Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale
May 8-10 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Enjoy our selection of native trees and shrubs, ferns, woodland ephemerals, bulbs, houseplants, and much more!
Opening Day of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, May 10 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Celebrate Opening Day AND Mother's Day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and all the fresh produce and treats the Market has to offer. We’re excited to welcome back your favorite farmers, growers, and makers - and enjoy something new each week with our rotating craft vendors!
Free Savvy Gardener Class – Sustainable Vegetable Gardening
Tuesday, May 12 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, North City Water District
Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious, homegrown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into any existing landscape, large or small! Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@
Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale
Saturday, May 16 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
The Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale is a great way to start your spring purge or do some serious shopping! You can put your garage sale on the map! Just email garagesale@
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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