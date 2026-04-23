Dembowski calls for dissolution of Regional Homeless Authority in wake of devastating new report

Kelly Kinnison, CEO of

KCRHA According to reporting in The Seattle Times, a financial audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, commissioned by Seattle and King County, found the agency lacks the kind of internal controls and oversight over its budget that should be expected of such a large and significant governmental body, and lost track of at least $8 million in public funds. According to reporting in The Seattle Times, a financial audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, commissioned by Seattle and King County, found the agency lacks the kind of internal controls and oversight over its budget that should be expected of such a large and significant governmental body, and lost track of at least $8 million in public funds.





The Times said,





"The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s essential weakness relates to its funding model, which depends heavily on retroactive reimbursements — an approach that leaves the body vulnerable to losing track of dollars and expenses, the audit found.





"Though the analysis did not find any examples of outright fraud, the accountability was not strong enough to guarantee that would not happen, it said."