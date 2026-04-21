2026 Summer activities for kids and young people through the Best Starts for Kids initiative
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
|Photo courtesy Best Starts for Kids
Many parents and caregivers are looking for summer camps and activities that are low- or no-cost. Each year Best Starts highlights affordable activities and camps available to King County kids and young people.
Best Starts publishes an annual list of low- or no-cost camps and activities available to King County kids and young people.
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