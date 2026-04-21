2026 Summer activities for kids and young people through the Best Starts for Kids initiative

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Photo courtesy Best Starts for Kids

Many parents and caregivers are looking for summer camps and activities that are low- or no-cost. Each year Best Starts highlights affordable activities and camps available to King County kids and young people.

Best Starts publishes an annual list of low- or no-cost camps and activities available to King County kids and young people. 



Posted by DKH at 11:50 PM
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