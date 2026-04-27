Before You Go: End of Life Planning Workshop - online May 2 & 9, 2026

This workshop helps you take practical steps to prepare for the future and reduce stress for your loved ones.



Fee: $59.00





“We’re all going to die, and we don’t know when,” says Rev. Bodhi Be, a mentor of the instructor and director of perhaps the only non-profit funeral home. Given that important and poignant truth, there are many things we can do to prepare ourselves and save our loved ones time and stress.











Each class session has built-in time after the presentation for questions and deeper discussion. The instructor will follow up with a checklist and a document with extensive resources to help you complete and maintain your end-of-life preparations.

Instructor: Wakil David MatthewsIn this class, participants will explore important topics including legal documentation, practical planning, relational networks, and wishes for memorial and body disposition. All information is relevant for people of any age or health condition.