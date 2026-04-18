Shoreline’s E-Bike rebates reduced pollution

E-Bikes parked at the Shoreline Costco bike rack

Photo by Oliver J Moffat By Oliver J Moffat By Oliver J Moffat



Shoreline residents who got an e-bike last year drove less and polluted less. More e-bike rebates are available.





gave 125 e-bikes to residents in the city’s most polluted neighborhoods in Ridgecrest and Briarcrest last year. Shorelineto residents in the city’s most polluted neighborhoods in Ridgecrest and Briarcrest last year.





Those e-bike recipients drove less, reducing tons of climate pollution.



Last year’s e-bike recipients reduced their car usage, driving an average of 1.3 fewer days per week.





Pedal Forward Shoreline Final Report. They replaced about 2.26 car trips per week, totaling about 859 fewer vehicle miles per year for each rider, said the



Collectively, that prevented an estimated 43 metric tons of CO₂ from being spewed annually, said the report. Collectively, that prevented an estimated 43 metric tons of CO₂ from being spewed annually,



To remove that much climate pollution from the air, thousands of mature trees would need to be planted, based on MIT and USDA data for how much CO₂ a single tree absorbs each year. To remove that much climate pollution from the air, thousands of mature trees would need to be planted, based onanddata for how much CO₂ a single tree absorbs each year.







Shoreline residents can apply for a $500 e-bike rebate, and low-income residents can get $1,500 rebates.



In addition, all Washington residents can apply for an e-bike rebate from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). In addition, all Washington residents can apply for an



Washington residents, age 16 and older, can apply for a WSDOT rebate of $300 or $1,200 depending on household income on eligible e-bikes. Washington residents, age 16 and older, can apply for aof $300 or $1,200 depending on household income



Most climate pollution in Shoreline spews from tailpipes: 55% of climate pollution comes from transportation.



Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan seeks to reduce miles driven per person 20% by 2030 and 50% by 2050 to cut that pollution down. Shoreline’sseeks to reduce miles driven per person 20% by 2030 and 50% by 2050 to cut that pollution down.