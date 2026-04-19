Online session with Neuropsychologist Dr. Larissa Del Piero on ADHA April 27, 2026

Dr. Larissa Del Piero Free Zoom Meeting Monday April 27, 2026 from 7-8:30pm. Free Zoom Meeting Monday April 27, 2026 from 7-8:30pm.





“The Role of Neuropsychologists in ADHD Evaluations and Treatment”





Learn how neuropsychological evaluations can play a key role in understanding and managing ADHD.





Neuropsychologist Dr. Larissa Del Piero explains what neuropsychologists do, how they differ from other mental health providers, and when a neuropsychological evaluation may be especially helpful.









Dr. Del Piero, a UW clinical assistant professor in Rehabilitation Medicine, specializes in comprehensive evaluations that help people understand their cognitive strengths and weaknesses to inform their care and improve their lives. She also has authored or co-authored over 50 peer reviewed publications and presentations in clinical psychology and neuropsychology. Her private practice, Pacific Brain Health and Wellness, is located in West Seattle.



To receive the Zoom link, please register with the following information:

email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:

Write “Evaluations" in the subject line.

Your first and last name

Your Eastside CHADD membership number, if you’re a member of Eastside CHADD

Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register)

Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes Eastside CHADD





Concrete strategies for managing attention and executive functioning challenges will be discussed., a UW clinical assistant professor in Rehabilitation Medicine, specializes in comprehensive evaluations that help people understand their cognitive strengths and weaknesses to inform their care and improve their lives. She also has authored or co-authored over 50 peer reviewed publications and presentations in clinical psychology and neuropsychology. Her private practice, Pacific Brain Health and Wellness, is located in West Seattle.To receive the Zoom link,with the following information:

Can other conditions mimic or complicate ADHD symptoms? What if current treatments aren’t working as expected or when formal accommodations for school or standardized tested are needed?Learn what to expect during an ADHD evaluation, how testing reveals a detailed picture of cognitive strengths and weaknesses such as attention, memory, processing speed, and executive function to provide personalized, practical recommendations that can improve daily life, whether or not a ADHD diagnosis is ultimately confirmed.