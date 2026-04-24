Opening Soon! Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles May 15 - June 7, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026


Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles
May 15-June 7 at the Wade James Theatre
Adapted for the stage by local playwright Kate Danley
Directed by Bryar Freed-Golden

Get ready to be swept away by a world of family secrets and all the Agatha Christie murder mystery intrigue you could desire in EDP's upcoming mainstage production!

This faithful, new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduces audiences to the first mystery of Hercule Poirot. 

The year is 1916 and, injured in WWI, Hastings finds himself convalescing at Styles Court, the manor of his old friend, John Cavendish. But when John’s mother is poisoned in the middle of the night, everyone becomes a suspect. 

The only person who can solve the crime is none other than the famed Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Agatha Christie’s gifts of misdirection are on full display as red herrings, twists, and turns lead the audience on a dizzying journey to find out whodunnit.

Performances
  • May 15 - June 7, 2026
  • Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm
*Sunday matinees are essentially SOLD OUT with only single tickets remaining, however, a 2pm performance has been added on Saturday, 5/30. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 8pm performances still have availability but are filling up quickly!

TICKETS: 
PURCHASE TICKETS!


Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
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