Opening Soon! Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles May 15 - June 7, 2026



Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles

May 15-June 7 at the Wade James Theatre

Adapted for the stage by local playwright Kate Danley

Directed by Bryar Freed-Golden





The year is 1916 and, injured in WWI, Hastings finds himself convalescing at Styles Court, the manor of his old friend, John Cavendish. But when John’s mother is poisoned in the middle of the night, everyone becomes a suspect.





The only person who can solve the crime is none other than the famed Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Agatha Christie’s gifts of misdirection are on full display as red herrings, twists, and turns lead the audience on a dizzying journey to find out whodunnit.



Performances

May 15 - June 7, 2026

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm *Sunday matinees are essentially SOLD OUT with only single tickets remaining, however, a 2pm performance has been added on Saturday, 5/30. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 8pm performances still have availability but are filling up quickly!



TICKETS: *Sunday matinees are essentially SOLD OUT with only single tickets remaining, however, a 2pm performance has been added on Saturday, 5/30. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 8pm performances still have availability but are filling up quickly!TICKETS:

$31 General Adult (19-59)

$28 Youth/Senior/Military

Available online at www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/shows-tickets/

or by phone at 425-774-9600 PURCHASE TICKETS!







Get ready to be swept away by a world of family secrets and all the Agatha Christie murder mystery intrigue you could desire in EDP's upcoming mainstage production!This faithful, new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduces audiences to the first mystery of Hercule Poirot.