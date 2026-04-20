Dino Fest at the Burke Museum April 26, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026


Dino Fest
Sunday, April 26, 2026, 10am - 5pm
4303 Memorial Way NE, Seattle WA 98195

Hours
  • Burke member early entry: 10–10:30am
  • General admission: 10:30am – 5pm (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)
Tickets here
  • Included with museum admission
  • FREE for Burke members - Join now
Dig into paleontology at the Burke’s annual festival of fossils!

Kelsie Abrams talks to a Dino Fest visitor about a dino skull cast
Photo courtesy Burke Museum

Celebrate all things fossilized with hands-on activities for all ages! View hundreds of specimens from the Burke’s collection and hear about groundbreaking research from Burke and UW scientists.

Learn more about the Burke's newest and most complete dinosaur, the "Cold Harted Hadrosaur," and watch paleontologists prepare the fossil in the Fossil Prep Lab.

Join author, biologist, and Jurassic World consultant Steve Brusatte to learn about Scotland’s sauropods and the rise and fall of the dinosaurs.

A dino fest visitor does a dino craft project
Photo courtesy Burke Museum
Practice your paleontology skills and uncover ancient creatures in fossil dig pits.

Learn about the one and only dinosaur bone found in Washington state!

Try your hand at scientific illustration in a workshop with "Dinogirl," Clarissa Koos.

Tickets here
Arrive during your reserved time slot and stay as long as you’d like!




Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
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