Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administrator – Senior/Specialist





In this role, you will apply advanced technical knowledge to sustain daily operations, modernize infrastructure, and implement strategies to mitigate risks and vulnerabilities across servers, networks, cloud resources, and data systems, while promoting security best practices and ensuring reliable 24/7 functionality of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and IT/OT environments.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply: The role includes leading system upgrades, remediation efforts, and problem analysis, managing system inventory and lifecycle activities, coordinating with internal partners, and providing consultation on ITS design to ensure compatibility, security, and long-term sustainability.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$97,398 – $130,989 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an IT Systems Administrator (Senior/Specialist) to support the Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (NWR TMC) and Tunnel Fire and Life Safety networks by administering, maintaining, and enhancing critical systems and network infrastructure in alignment with agency technology and security standards.