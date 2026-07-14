LFP resident Andrew Miner Commissioned as Ensign in the U.S. Navy

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Andrew Miner
Andrew Miner, son of Paul and Aimee Miner of Lake Forest Park, graduated with merit from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on May 22, 2026, and was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy.

Miner is a 2022 graduate of Shorecrest High School and an Eagle Scout. 

At the Naval Academy, he received a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics and held a Midshipman Lieutenant leadership role while participating on the Club Water Polo team. 

During the May commissioning celebration, he joined over 1,000 members of the Class of 2026 to mark the completion of their rigorous education and training.

The U.S. Naval Academy, founded in 1845, prepares midshipmen to become professional officers of competent, confident, and compassionate naval service.


Posted by DKH at 4:10 AM
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