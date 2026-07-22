Back to School Backpack Drive - contribute by August 21, 2026



It may be July and 90º but the Back to School Drive has begun and can use your help. It may be July and 90º but the Back to School Drive has begun and can use your help.



Most needed:

Large bags for middle and high schoolers

Backpacks with water bottle pockets

Neutral colored backpacks Most needed:Large bags for middle and high schoolersBackpacks with water bottle pocketsNeutral colored backpacks



There are two easy ways to give:

Shop the Amazon wish list and have items shipped directly:

Donate to the shorelinefoundation.org



There are two easy ways to give:Shop the Amazon wish list and have items shipped directly: https://tinyurl.com/47v2mmff Donate to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

This drive is coordinated by the Shoreline PTA Council and Shoreline Public Schools Foundation.







Thank you for helping our students start the year off right! Questions? Email familyservices@shorelinepta.org Thank you for helping our students start the year off right!









Help make sure every Shoreline student starts the school year ready to learn! The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation is collecting new backpacks for students across our district and needs your help by August 21.