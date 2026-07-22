Back to School Backpack Drive - contribute by August 21, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026


It may be July and 90º but the Back to School Drive has begun and can use your help.

Help make sure every Shoreline student starts the school year ready to learn! The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation is collecting new backpacks for students across our district and needs your help by August 21.

Most needed:
Large bags for middle and high schoolers
Backpacks with water bottle pockets
Neutral colored backpacks

There are two easy ways to give:
Shop the Amazon wish list and have items shipped directly: https://tinyurl.com/47v2mmff
Donate to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation: shorelinefoundation.org

You can also drop off a new backpack at the collection box in the main lobby of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

This drive is coordinated by the Shoreline PTA Council and Shoreline Public Schools Foundation. 

Questions? Email familyservices@shorelinepta.org
Thank you for helping our students start the year off right!


Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
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