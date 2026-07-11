32nd LD Pos #1 Candidate: Danica Noble

Danica Noble Danica Noble - candidate for 32nd Legislative District Pos #1





I am a consumer protection attorney with AI expertise and a PTA-mom raising schoolkids here in the 32nd. For two decades, I’ve taken on corporate scams, junk fees, and monopolies that drive up costs and push families out. I am running to lower costs, fully fund public schools, and make Washington work for working families.

I am a union member, trained in economics, and I know how to get the job done. I don’t just talk about affordability; I’ve fought for it my entire career at the Federal Trade Commission. I’ve taken on Facebook in the courtroom, challenged hospital monopolies, and fought unfair practices that raise prices on groceries, rent, and healthcare.In Olympia, I’ll be the strongest voice to fully fund education and spend wisely, with real accountability. I’ve led statewide efforts to get cellphones out of schools and pushed for guardrails on AI in education. I’ll keep fighting for clear limits on tech in classrooms: no harvesting student data, no unproven tech, and no endless screentime pushed on kids.Everyone is being stretched thin and the cost of living keeps rising. But our biggest fight is ahead. AI is everywhere and it should make life better, not raise costs, replace workers, or make our environment worse off. It should work for all of us, not just a handful of billionaires.The rules of the AI economy are being written now. This is the moment to act. I’m already working with legislators to stop companies from using our own data to charge us higher prices and lower our wages.Proudly endorsed by leaders in the legislature, education, unions, and community because they trust I’m uniquely ready to take on Big Tech, lower costs, protect our kids, and help build a fair economy for everyone, not just the most powerful.