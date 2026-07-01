A soccer-loving Shoreline barber gets tapped to cut hair for Egypt's World Cup team

The interior of Jazz Barbershop in Ballinger Terrace

Photo by Sky'e Underwood

There is a charming story published by KNKX Public Radio, written by Freddie Monares, about a Shoreline barber and his staff being tapped to provide haircuts for the entire Egyptian soccer team, in town for the World Cup Tournament. There is a charming story published by KNKX Public Radio, written by Freddie Monares, about a Shoreline barber and his staff being tapped to provide haircuts for the entire Egyptian soccer team, in town for the World Cup Tournament.





The owner of Jazz Barbershop, Maram Hammadi, is huge soccer fan, so when a client with connections to the Egyptian team asked him to provide haircuts for the team, he didn't hesitate.















