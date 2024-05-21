Alex Hardisty observed by Ridgecrest Elementary on Monday, May 20, 2023

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Alexander Hardisty
From Shoreline Public Schools to school families
At approximately 3:40pm on Monday, May 20, Alexander Hardisty and another man were observed walking on a sidewalk near Ridgecrest Elementary School (165th and 10th Ave NE). Hardisty continued into the nearby Ridgecrest Business District and school staff immediately notified Shoreline Police who arrived in support. Ridgecrest's Extended Care program was immediately placed into lock out during this time.

School offices have been provided with flyers with Hardisty's photo and a reminder not to let anyone in with you when buzzed into a Shoreline School.

We appreciate our staff's awareness of this man's presence near our schools, the community's continuing vigilance and the support of our law enforcement partners.

Hardisty in Edmonds

Hardisty first came to attention in a warning from Edmonds Police, after Hardisty followed little girls in a ballet class at the Francis Andersson Center, following one into a dressing room, and in another incident, getting down on the floor to apparently sniff the feet of another child. See previous article

Later he was seen at another elementary in Edmonds. 

Edmonds Police charged and jailed him twice, but prosecutors charged him with a misdemeanor and released him. 

Now he is in Shoreline and has been seen at Brookside and Ridgecrest elementary schools.

Police and schools are on high alert.


