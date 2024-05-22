Edmonds Arts Festival starts with a party

Edmonds, WA — The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming Celebrate the Arts Party. This vibrant and dynamic event promises an unforgettable evening of creativity, music, and community spirit.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 6:30pm to 10:00pm, as we gather on the Frances Anderson Center Plaza to celebrate the arts in Edmonds.

Live Music by The DogTones : Get ready to groove as The Dogtones take the stage, delivering energetic covers that will have you dancing the night away.

: Get ready to groove as The Dogtones take the stage, delivering energetic covers that will have you dancing the night away. Art Preview : Be among the first to explore the Juried Art Galleries. Discover captivating pieces and perhaps find art that speaks to your soul.

: Be among the first to explore the Juried Art Galleries. Discover captivating pieces and perhaps find art that speaks to your soul. Studio Tour Preview Show : Get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Edmonds Studio Tour. See the work of talented local artists and get inspired.

: Get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Edmonds Studio Tour. See the work of talented local artists and get inspired. Interactive Art Project : Dive into creativity with the Interactive Art Project by Art Walk Edmonds. Participate, engage, and let your imagination soar.

: Dive into creativity with the Interactive Art Project by Art Walk Edmonds. Participate, engage, and let your imagination soar. Local Drinks : Raise a glass to Edmonds! Enjoy drinks from our very own Kelnero, Virtue Cellars, and Salish Sea Brewing.

: Raise a glass to Edmonds! Enjoy drinks from our very own Kelnero, Virtue Cellars, and Salish Sea Brewing. Great Food: Savor a selection of delectable heavy hors d'oeuvres and mouthwatering desserts throughout the evening.



But it’s not just about having a great time—your ticket also supports the arts in Edmonds. Proceeds from ticket sales contribute to grants, scholarships, and public art initiatives.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Time: 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Location: Frances Anderson Center Plaza, 700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA

Age Restriction: 21+

Buy your ticket here Put on your dancing shoes, gather your friends, and join us for a celebration of creativity, community, and the arts. Let's make this a night to remember!







The Edmonds Arts Festival has been a cherished event in Edmonds since 1958.





Tens of thousands of people flock to this event held annually on Father’s Day weekend to browse the galleries, meet artists, shop, socialize with friends, and be entertained by local performing artists in a beautiful setting in the charming, waterfront city of Edmonds – home of the first certified Creative District in Washington state.





A portion of profits raised by the Festival each year is given to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, which supports educational and cultural enrichment of our community through the arts.





The Foundation awards art scholarships, education grants, and installs public art.





In addition, they support ArtWorks, a gathering place for artists in downtown Edmonds, and many other local art groups including the Edmonds Center for the Arts, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour, Edmonds Waterfront Center, and Cascadia Art Museum.





This year, Edmonds Arts Festival runs June 14-16, 2024 (Friday and Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 10am-5pm) at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds.



Save yourself the hassle of trying to find street parking and utilize the free Festival shuttle at Edmonds College! You can park your car in the parking lot at Edmonds College on the west side of 68th Ave W. Just enter from the roundabout on 204th St SW and follow the signs to designated patron parking lots H, I or J. Then jump on one of the free shuttles that run every 15 minutes from Edmonds College to the Edmonds Art Festival in downtown Edmonds.





Learn more about what there is to see and do at edmondsartsfestival.com







