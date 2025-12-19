Solstice in the Kruckeberg Garden with candlelight and live music December 20, 2025

Solstice in the Kruckeberg Garden December 20, 2025









Candlelit paths for the Solstice at Kruckeberg Garden

Candlelight from 5:00–8:00pm



Celebrate the return of the light with a peaceful evening in the garden. Visitors are invited to stroll candlelit paths, walk a meditative spiral, and experience the garden in a whole new way. Join us on Saturday, December 20 for an enchanting evening celebrating the season with candlelight and live music in the garden.





The event is free and open to all; donations are gratefully accepted to support garden programs and maintenance. The garden will be open all day, with candlelight illuminating the grounds from 5:00 to 8:00pm. for a truly magical experience. You can purchase your own luminaria for $5.00 and place it in the garden.



Music Lineup





Lilacseason Lilacseason — 4:00–4:45pm



Seattle based singer-songwriter Lilacseason crafts songs using imagery from the natural world. Her songs have a quirky Neko Case vibe.









Lilacseason on Instagram



Though she is shy and introverted Lilacseason nonetheless wishes for her music to bring people together, providing comfort and community within a chaotic world.

Ingrid & Alex Ingrid & Alex — 5:30–7:30pm



Ingrid and Alex are an acoustic guitar and vocal duo based in Seattle Washington.









and Instagram @ingridalexmusic



Buy a hot drink to support future innovators at Solstice in the Garden!



Warm up with a hot beverage during your candlelit stroll and help local students shine. All proceeds support Shoreline’s TSA (Technology Student Association) chapters, part of a national STEM and leadership organization with more than 300,000 student participants.



They enjoy performing in both indoor and outdoor venues in the Puget Sound region. Playing a mix of audience-pleasing covers and original music, their repertoire includes soft rock, alt folk, Americana, and the occasional jazz and blues tune. Ingrid & Alex website and Instagram @ingridalexmusic

Warm up with a hot beverage during your candlelit stroll and help local students shine. All proceeds support Shoreline's TSA (Technology Student Association) chapters, part of a national STEM and leadership organization with more than 300,000 student participants.

Over 200 Shoreline students from Cascade K-8, Einstein, Kellogg, Shorecrest, and Shorewood are involved this year, earning state and national recognition, including multiple national finalists and champions.





Local students will be selling hot drinks to raise funds to attend national STEM conference

With more than 30 students preparing to attend the Washington State Conference, your purchase of a hot beverage helps cover travel costs and ensures every student can participate.



Sip something warm, enjoy the magic of the garden, and support the next generation of STEM leaders!



Bundle up, bring your friends, and welcome the solstice surrounded by lights, nature, and beautiful sounds.







