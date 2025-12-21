Emergency Blood Drive Friday December 26, 2025 in Richmond Beach

By Tom Petersen





One of the most important and effective ways to contribute is to donate blood. While giving clothing and housewares to relief organizations can feel sensible, it actually creates a logistical burden that can slow recovery by getting in the way of normal, planned disaster relief.





Donating blood, on the other hand, maintains the necessary stocks of something vital, without substitute, and perishable.





Many blood drives have had to be cancelled in the areas hit by flooding, while thousands of people planning to give blood in those regions had to skip their appointments in the face of calamity. The regional blood supply took a dive, and it's up to those of us above the waterline to make up for it.

The Bloodworks Northwest "One More Gift" out-of-sequence blood drive in Richmond Beach on Friday, December 26 (Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, the first day of Kwanzaa) has taken on special urgency. Bloodworks hopes all those who can take just an hour to help out.





Regular donors who have not given in the last 56 days are eligible, as are most healthy adults. First timers are welcome, and reminded that it's more fun if friends donate together! It's been a big year for first time donors, and the goal is that they all are second-time donors too!





Kids aged 16 and 17 and over 125 pounds can donate wirth written parental permission. All donors must present photo ID, and all are screened for medications and travels so that the blood supply is not imperiled.



The Richmond Beach blood drives are held in a cozy bloodmobile parked in front of the Shoreline Fire Department's Safety & Education Center, at 1851 NW 195th Street, Shoreline, 98177 (aka the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 20th Ave NW.)





It is open from 9am to 3pm. Walk-ups are welcome on a space-available basis; appointments are preferred and can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888.









The flooding that has devastated parts of King, Snohomish, and Skagit Counties this past week is heartbreaking, and those fortunate to have been spared are naturally asking what they can do to help their neighbors across the region.