Shoreline Fire PIO returns from deployment to Skagit County flood response

Shoreline Fire PIO Michelle Pidduck (left) and Bothell Fire PIO Erin Gowenlock

Welcome home to Shoreline Fire PIO Michelle Pidduck and Bothell Fire PIO Erin Gowenlock! Welcome home to Shoreline Fire PIO Michelle Pidduck and Bothell Fire PIO Erin Gowenlock!

They’ve been deployed to Skagit County over the past week supporting flood response efforts, working in the Joint Information Center (JIC) alongside public information officers from Skagit County and across the region to ensure timely, accurate, and consistent information reached the public.





During large-scale incidents, coordinated communication is critical. By supporting the JIC, our PIOs help keep communities informed, promote safety, and allow on-scene responders to focus on life-saving operations.





"We’re proud to support our regional partners and stand ready to assist when our neighbors need help."



