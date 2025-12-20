City of Shoreline now accepting ideas for 2026 Environmental Mini-Grant projects
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Environmental Mini-Grant
The City offers up to $5,000 to individuals, community groups, schools, churches, and business owners for eligible projects.
Simply fill out a short online form using a computer, tablet, or smartphone. We are accepting project ideas now through Saturday, January 31, 2026.
We will prioritize project ideas that address one or more of our focus areas:
- Prepare our community for climate change impacts: Help our community adapt and get ready for the effects of climate change. These effects can include things like extreme heat, wildfire smoke, floods, and harmful mental and physical impacts, especially for vulnerable populations.
- Prevent and reduce waste: Reduce garbage, help people reuse and repair things, and recycle and compost more.
- Protect and restore our natural habitats: Plant trees, keep our lakes and streams clean, and create more green spaces to improve air quality, provide shade and protection from heat, and reduce flooding.
- Reduce fossil fuel use in our cars and buildings: Support ways of getting around that don’t need gasoline or diesel fuel, like biking, walking, and electric vehicles.
Get advice by contacting program staff at 206-801-2488 or environment@shorelinewa.gov.
More Information here.
