Aging With the Law on Your Side January 6, 2026
Monday, December 29, 2025
Aging With the Law on Your Side
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Laurel Cove 17201 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Angela Odensky, an experienced elder law and estate planning attorney, will discuss the most essential legal documents everyone should have in place as they age.
This informative session will cover how thoughtful planning can help ensure your wishes are honored, support aging with dignity, and help families avoid probate and unnecessary estate taxes.
This presentation is free and refreshments will be provided.
Angela Odensky is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) through the National Elder Law Foundation and principal at The Law Office of Angela Odensky. Her practice focuses on Estate Planning, Probate, Elder Law, and Special Needs Planning.
RSVP: 206-900-6016
Email: michael.francart@encorecommunities.com
We hope you’ll join us for this valuable and informative event. Please feel free to share this invitation with family and friends.
Warm regards,
Laurel Cove
This presentation is free and refreshments will be provided.
Angela Odensky is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) through the National Elder Law Foundation and principal at The Law Office of Angela Odensky. Her practice focuses on Estate Planning, Probate, Elder Law, and Special Needs Planning.
RSVP: 206-900-6016
Email: michael.francart@encorecommunities.com
We hope you’ll join us for this valuable and informative event. Please feel free to share this invitation with family and friends.
Warm regards,
Laurel Cove
0 comments:
Post a Comment