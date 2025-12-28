Jazzercise at the Spartan Rec Center

Jazzercise class at the Spartan Rec Center

Photo by Claudia Meadows

By Claudia Meadows By Claudia Meadows













"The women who participate are of all ages, and characteristically friendly. After class on Thursdays, various participants go to Sky Nursery for coffee to chat and catch up with each other’s lives.



"So yes, going to Jazzercise is one of the best decisions I ever made. Now it’s a habit so it’s easy, and I love it.”



New Years Sale is 2 months for $99. Offer valid from 12/26/25 to 1/31/26.



Information here





"Class includes aerobics, strength training and stretching. Participants can challenge themselves to the max or take it easy on days when they need to."The women who participate are of all ages, and characteristically friendly. After class on Thursdays, various participants go to Sky Nursery for coffee to chat and catch up with each other’s lives."So yes, going to Jazzercise is one of the best decisions I ever made. Now it’s a habit so it’s easy, and I love it.”New Years Sale is 2 months for $99. Offer valid from 12/26/25 to 1/31/26.

There are morning and evening classes taught by dedicated instructors who are passionate about providing members with a fun and effective workout for ALL ages. Throughout the years Jazzercise has evolved with the fitness trends while staying true to its dance based movements.Jazzercise dance fitness classes work because each class is designed to achieve maximum full-body effectiveness, through cardio and strength training, while boosting your mental health, too.A Shoreline resident and Jazzercise member has written:“I am 76 years old. The day before I quit my job at age 62, I decided that I would go to Jazzercise instead of work. They sounded equally distasteful. But that was one of the best decisions I ever made."I was never athletic nor a dancer, but I knew that to be healthy I should exercise, and so I began. I now love Jazzercise. I go three times a week from 9:00 to 10:00am, which is the perfect time for me. Enough time to drink my coffee, catch up on email and the news and get out the door."In Jazzercise I just imitate the instructor, and each instructor is really top notch. She faces us, dances along with us and names the moves as we do them. The music is always upbeat, and the moves vary but are choreographed so there is enough repetition to catch on.