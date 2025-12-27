Shorewood Wrestling at Everett Girls Tournament and first ever Shorewood Invitational

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Above: Everett Invitational Champions
Below: Everett Invitational Shorewood Girls Team

By Tricia Norton

December was prime wrestling time for the Shorewood wrestlers. On December 13, 2025 the Shorewood Girls team traveled to Everett for the Girls Invitational. It was a great day for the Stormrays who took home first place medals in two varsity and two junior varsity brackets.

Finley Houck setting up a pin
Senior Finley Houck came in as the first seed at 120 lbs and did not disappoint. 

Houck made her way to the podium by way of two first round pins and a technical fall.

Ellie Van Horn with a strong pin
Senior Ellie Van Horn battled her way through four matches in the 140 lb bracket, coming through with pins in all four. 

The two seniors also cheered on their new freshman teammates as they both won their JV brackets. 

Juliet Moser looking for a pin call
Photo by Tim Moser
Vivian Sherrard and Juliet Moser each won their round robin: 

Sherrard came through with 2 pins and technical fall.  

Moser pinned each of her opponents, two of them in under 30 seconds. 

Senior Lynn Ou won 2 of the 3 in her JV round robin, taking home 2nd place.

On December 20th Shorewood hosted the first ever Shorewood Invitational

Five teams gathered to put their athletes to the test before the winter break. While Edmonds Woodway took home the team title, Shorewood placed six wrestlers in the top three.

Third place finishes by junior Matbeal Dinka (132 lbs), senior Eion Ritter (138 lbs), sophomore Kai Graham (165 lbs), and senior Babou Cham (215 lbs) helped the team secure 3rd place overall. 

Top: Lukas Probizanski defeats Larocca of Edmonds Woodway
Below: Max Uckun with takedown


Junior Max Uckun (157 lbs) and sophomore Lukas Probizanski (190 lbs) both finished the day 3-0 to take home top honors. Both athletes are going into the winter break with only 2 losses on the season.

The tournament was also a great community event. Pilgrim Coffee (owned by the father of two former Shorewood wrestlers) came out with their truck. The Shorewood families volunteered time and food to help put on a great tournament. This may be the first of many Shorewood Invitationals.

Shorewood Invitational Wrestlers after successful Shorewood Invitational

Next up for the Stormrays, the boys head to Oregon for a dual team tournament while the girls compete at the Gut Check tournament at Showare Center. 

Be sure to check out the Stormrays at their next home meets--BLACKOUT WEEK! (Girls) January 12, 2026 vs. Glacier Peak and Arlington @ 6pm and (Boys) January 16th vs crosstown rival Shorecrest @ 7pm (JV 5:45pm).

--Photos by Shawn Van Horn & Tim Moser


Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  