Shorewood Wrestling at Everett Girls Tournament and first ever Shorewood Invitational
Saturday, December 27, 2025
|Above: Everett Invitational Champions
Below: Everett Invitational Shorewood Girls Team
By Tricia Norton
December was prime wrestling time for the Shorewood wrestlers. On December 13, 2025 the Shorewood Girls team traveled to Everett for the Girls Invitational. It was a great day for the Stormrays who took home first place medals in two varsity and two junior varsity brackets.
|Finley Houck setting up a pin
Houck made her way to the podium by way of two first round pins and a technical fall.
|Ellie Van Horn with a strong pin
The two seniors also cheered on their new freshman teammates as they both won their JV brackets.
Vivian Sherrard and Juliet Moser each won their round robin:
Sherrard came through with 2 pins and technical fall.
Moser pinned each of her opponents, two of them in under 30 seconds.
Senior Lynn Ou won 2 of the 3 in her JV round robin, taking home 2nd place.
On December 20th Shorewood hosted the first ever Shorewood Invitational
Five teams gathered to put their athletes to the test before the winter break. While Edmonds Woodway took home the team title, Shorewood placed six wrestlers in the top three.
Third place finishes by junior Matbeal Dinka (132 lbs), senior Eion Ritter (138 lbs), sophomore Kai Graham (165 lbs), and senior Babou Cham (215 lbs) helped the team secure 3rd place overall.
|Top: Lukas Probizanski defeats Larocca of Edmonds Woodway
Below: Max Uckun with takedown
Junior Max Uckun (157 lbs) and sophomore Lukas Probizanski (190 lbs) both finished the day 3-0 to take home top honors. Both athletes are going into the winter break with only 2 losses on the season.
The tournament was also a great community event. Pilgrim Coffee (owned by the father of two former Shorewood wrestlers) came out with their truck. The Shorewood families volunteered time and food to help put on a great tournament. This may be the first of many Shorewood Invitationals.
|Shorewood Invitational Wrestlers after successful Shorewood Invitational
Next up for the Stormrays, the boys head to Oregon for a dual team tournament while the girls compete at the Gut Check tournament at Showare Center.
Be sure to check out the Stormrays at their next home meets--BLACKOUT WEEK! (Girls) January 12, 2026 vs. Glacier Peak and Arlington @ 6pm and (Boys) January 16th vs crosstown rival Shorecrest @ 7pm (JV 5:45pm).
--Photos by Shawn Van Horn & Tim Moser
