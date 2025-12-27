Shorewood Wrestling at Everett Girls Tournament and first ever Shorewood Invitational

Seniorcame in as the first seed at 120 lbs and did not disappoint.

Houck made her way to the podium by way of two first round pins and a technical fall.

Ellie Van Horn with a strong pin Senior Ellie Van Horn battled her way through four matches in the 140 lb bracket, coming through with pins in all four.





The two seniors also cheered on their new freshman teammates as they both won their JV brackets.





Juliet Moser looking for a pin call

Vivian Sherrard and Juliet Moser each won their round robin:





Sherrard came through with 2 pins and technical fall.





Moser pinned each of her opponents, two of them in under 30 seconds.





Senior Lynn Ou won 2 of the 3 in her JV round robin, taking home 2nd place.



On December 20th Shorewood hosted the first ever Shorewood Invitational





Five teams gathered to put their athletes to the test before the winter break. While Edmonds Woodway took home the team title, Shorewood placed six wrestlers in the top three.



Third place finishes by junior Matbeal Dinka (132 lbs), senior Eion Ritter (138 lbs), sophomore Kai Graham (165 lbs), and senior Babou Cham (215 lbs) helped the team secure 3rd place overall.





Top: Lukas Probizanski defeats Larocca of Edmonds Woodway

Below: Max Uckun with takedown



Junior Max Uckun (157 lbs) and sophomore Lukas Probizanski (190 lbs) both finished the day 3-0 to take home top honors. Both athletes are going into the winter break with only 2 losses on the season.



The tournament was also a great community event. Pilgrim Coffee (owned by the father of two former Shorewood wrestlers) came out with their truck. The Shorewood families volunteered time and food to help put on a great tournament. This may be the first of many Shorewood Invitationals.





Shorewood Invitational Wrestlers after successful Shorewood Invitational

Next up for the Stormrays, the boys head to Oregon for a dual team tournament while the girls compete at the Gut Check tournament at Showare Center.




