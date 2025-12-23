Ballinger Thriftway donates $9,200 worth of food to food banks
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
|Bag Local Hunger Food Drive at Ballinger Thriftway
Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway
Ballinger Thriftway says:
We are thankful for your help! 😁❤️🎄
Your generosity during our Bagged Hunger Fundraiser means families in our community will be provided for during the Holiday season.
We raised over $9,200 worth of donations that we sent off to both @concern4neighborsfoodbank & @hopelinkhelps.
We are blown away yet again with how our Thriftway community came together to help those in need.
Thank you, we are so proud to be apart of such a strong and loving community.
We love our Thriftway Family ❤️
0 comments:
Post a Comment