Ballinger Thriftway donates $9,200 worth of food to food banks

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Bag Local Hunger Food Drive at Ballinger Thriftway
Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway

Ballinger Thriftway says:

We are thankful for your help! 😁❤️🎄

Your generosity during our Bagged Hunger Fundraiser means families in our community will be provided for during the Holiday season.

We raised over $9,200 worth of donations that we sent off to both @concern4neighborsfoodbank & @hopelinkhelps.

We are blown away yet again with how our Thriftway community came together to help those in need. 

Thank you, we are so proud to be apart of such a strong and loving community.

We love our Thriftway Family ❤️


