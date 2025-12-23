Ballinger Thriftway donates $9,200 worth of food to food banks

Bag Local Hunger Food Drive at Ballinger Thriftway

Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway

Ballinger Thriftway says:





Your generosity during our Bagged Hunger Fundraiser means families in our community will be provided for during the Holiday season.





We raised over $9,200 worth of donations that we sent off to both @concern4neighborsfoodbank & @hopelinkhelps.





We are blown away yet again with how our Thriftway community came together to help those in need.





Thank you, we are so proud to be apart of such a strong and loving community.





We love our Thriftway Family ❤️









We are thankful for your help! 😁❤️🎄