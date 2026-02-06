Drug dealer arrested in Shoreline
Friday, February 6, 2026
Bad Day for a Drug Dealer in Shoreline....
Outstanding job by our Special Emphasis Team! They concluded a long-term investigation of an individual distributing illegal narcotics in our community.
- 1940 Xanax pills
- 59 grams of Methamphetamine pills
- 198 grams Crystal Meth
- 487 doses of Suboxone
- 49 M30 pills
- 8 grams of Fentanyl powder
- 22 cartridges of DM
- 19 grams of MDMA
- 1 gram of Ketamine
- 2 grams of LSD
- 15 tablets of SOMA
- 1 pound of Marijuana
- 5 firearms, including a confirmed stolen M-16 rifle, 3-D printed handgun receivers
- Stolen IDs and passports for 14 different persons
- City of Shoreline street sign
- $17,685.00 Cash
Two suspects were booked for Investigation and charged under the Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act (VUCSA) and Firearm Violations.
--Shoreline Police (King County Sheriff's Department)
