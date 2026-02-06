Drug dealer arrested in Shoreline

Friday, February 6, 2026

Bad Day for a Drug Dealer in Shoreline....

Outstanding job by our Special Emphasis Team! They concluded a long-term investigation of an individual distributing illegal narcotics in our community. 

Photo courtesy KCSO

The following drugs were seized:
  • 1940 Xanax pills
  • 59 grams of Methamphetamine pills
  • 198 grams Crystal Meth
  • 487 doses of Suboxone
  • 49 M30 pills
  • 8 grams of Fentanyl powder
  • 22 cartridges of DM
  • 19 grams of MDMA
  • 1 gram of Ketamine
  • 2 grams of LSD
  • 15 tablets of SOMA
  • 1 pound of Marijuana
  • 5 firearms, including a confirmed stolen M-16 rifle, 3-D printed handgun receivers
  • Stolen IDs and passports for 14 different persons
  • City of Shoreline street sign
  • $17,685.00 Cash
We would like to thank Shoreline Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Shoreline Patrol, our professional staff, and the Lake Forest Park PD K-9 unit for all their assistance.
 
Two suspects were booked for Investigation and charged under the Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act (VUCSA) and Firearm Violations.

--Shoreline Police (King County Sheriff's Department)

