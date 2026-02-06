Drug dealer arrested in Shoreline

Bad Day for a Drug Dealer in Shoreline....





Outstanding job by our Special Emphasis Team! They concluded a long-term investigation of an individual distributing illegal narcotics in our community.





Photo courtesy KCSO

The following drugs were seized: The following drugs were seized:

1940 Xanax pills

59 grams of Methamphetamine pills

198 grams Crystal Meth

487 doses of Suboxone

49 M30 pills

8 grams of Fentanyl powder

22 cartridges of DM

19 grams of MDMA

1 gram of Ketamine

2 grams of LSD

15 tablets of SOMA

1 pound of Marijuana

5 firearms, including a confirmed stolen M-16 rifle, 3-D printed handgun receivers

Stolen IDs and passports for 14 different persons

City of Shoreline street sign

$17,685.00 Cash We would like to thank Shoreline Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Shoreline Patrol, our professional staff, and the Lake Forest Park PD K-9 unit for all their assistance. We would like to thank Shoreline Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Shoreline Patrol, our professional staff, and the Lake Forest Park PD K-9 unit for all their assistance.



Two suspects were booked for Investigation and charged under the Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act (VUCSA) and Firearm Violations.





--Shoreline Police (King County Sheriff's Department)



