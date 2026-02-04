Recordings from recent local events with Congresswoman Jayapal

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was in town during the recent congressional break and took the opportunity to hold local events.

Congresswoman Jayapal speaking at her January Town Hall.

In January, she hosted her first town hall of the year, and her 127th town hall since coming to Congress.









Watch the Town Hall event here. "There is so much fear in our community as ICE and Border Patrol continue their deadly assault on cities across this country. So many folks showed up to express their concern and learn more about how each of us can work to protect our democracy and our neighbors. Thank you to everyone who joined and made their voices heard."





Congresswoman Jayapal speaking at her field hearing on corporate consolidation and rising food prices.

She hosted a field hearing this week titled: From Farm to Kitchen Table: How Consolidation Spikes Food Prices.





"For this hearing, where we discussed how corporate consolidation is raising prices throughout our food chain, I brought together multiple Members of Congress, Governor Ferguson, and Seattle Deputy Mayor Surratt to hear from a panel of witnesses.





"From farms to grocery store shelves — corporations have merged throughout years, meaning only a handful of corporate CEOs control almost every aspect of the food we eat.





"And that is hurting farmers, local businesses, and consumers.





"During the hearing, we heard from a farmer, an independent grocer, a small business owner, an antitrust expert, and community members who shared their experiences.





"I am committed to taking on the root causes of the ridiculously high costs we are all seeing for our groceries as a co-chair of the Monopoly Busters Caucus, because food should be affordable and accessible to every single American."