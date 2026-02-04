Syre Elementary Chess Club wins 4th place at 2026 Medina All City Chess Tournament

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Syre Chess Club with coach Walter Guity - and their trophy
Photo courtesy Syre PTA

Congratulations to the Syre Elementary Chess Club for winning 4th place at the 2026 Medina All City Chess Tournament last weekend! 

Eight students represented the club, which meets weekly as part of the PTA's enrichment program.

Coach Walter Guity was overjoyed. 

"The pure joy, excitement and camaraderie the team shared when they won was truly unforgettable," he said.

Way to go, Wildcats!!


Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  