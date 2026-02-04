Syre Elementary Chess Club wins 4th place at 2026 Medina All City Chess Tournament
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
|Syre Chess Club with coach Walter Guity - and their trophy
Photo courtesy Syre PTA
Congratulations to the Syre Elementary Chess Club for winning 4th place at the 2026 Medina All City Chess Tournament last weekend!
Eight students represented the club, which meets weekly as part of the PTA's enrichment program.
Coach Walter Guity was overjoyed.
"The pure joy, excitement and camaraderie the team shared when they won was truly unforgettable," he said.
Way to go, Wildcats!!
