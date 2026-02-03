AG Brown announces settlements in ongoing drug price-fixing conspiracy case

Washingtonians who paid for certain generic prescription drugs in the U.S. between May 1, 2009, and December 31, 2019, could be eligible for money



Attorney General Nick Brown and a coalition of 48 states and territories today announced they have won $17.85 million in settlements with Lannett Company, Inc. (“Lannett”) and Bausch Health US, LLC and Bausch Health Americas, Inc. (“Bausch”), to resolve allegations that both companies engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs.



As part of today’s agreements, Lannett and Bausch have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. Both companies have further agreed to make internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.



“It’s hard to imagine more despicable corporate behavior than conspiring to raise the price of medicine for people who need it,” Brown said. “We will continue holding these wrongdoers accountable and secure restitution for Washington consumers and businesses.”

Washingtonians who purchased one or more of the generic prescription drugs at issue in the states’ cases between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. Impacted customers can call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email



Washington and Idaho were the only states in the coalition which also secured restitution for businesses impacted by this conspiracy. As a result of this conspiracy, consumers had to pay more than 10 times as much for some drugs, ranging from antibiotic ointment to cancer treatments.








