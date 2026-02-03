Abstract Paint & Sip to Music Night February 15, 2026
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Sunday February 15th from 7-9pm
ShoreLake Arts and Vault 177
Grab your friends and unleash your creativity in an evening of art! $65 per person
What’s Included:
Turning your thoughts and feelings into a satisfying piece of artwork is not easy. Thankfully local artist, McKy Karvounis, will walk you through the process
All painting supplies provided
One complimentary glass of wine or draft beer of your choice - OR - enjoy our specialty cocktail made just for this event!
