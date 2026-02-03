Abstract Paint & Sip to Music Night February 15, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026


Abstract Paint & Sip to Music Night
Sunday February 15th from 7-9pm

ShoreLake Arts and Vault 177

Grab your friends and unleash your creativity in an evening of art! $65 per person

What’s Included:

Turning your thoughts and feelings into a satisfying piece of artwork is not easy. Thankfully local artist, McKy Karvounis, will walk you through the process

All painting supplies provided

One complimentary glass of wine or draft beer of your choice - OR - enjoy our specialty cocktail made just for this event!


