Business Spotlight: Lumin Laundry: Bright, Modern Laundry Care Rooted in Community
Sunday, February 1, 2026
Laundry might be a routine task, but at Lumin Laundry, it’s designed to be easier, cleaner, and even enjoyable. Located in Ballinger Village within the Ballinger Neighborhood, Lumin Laundry offers a welcoming, efficient space where neighbors can take care of life’s essentials with confidence. From high-capacity machines that handle big loads with ease to convenient drop-off and pickup-and-delivery services, this family-run business has quickly become a trusted part of Shoreline’s everyday rhythm.
Q & A with Lumin Laundry owner, Arne Bjorkelo
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: Two years.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: Lumin Laundry provides a clean, efficient, comfortable space to do laundry. We also provide a laundry drop-off service and a pickup and delivery service. Our machines are super efficient, with large machines capable of doing 8 loads at a time. Rugs and comforters are no problem at Lumin!
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: I love the feeling of community in Shoreline. It is very neighborly, with less hustle and bustle than Seattle.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: Ballinger Village was the third location we had looked at leasing. I feel very fortunate to have found this location with its variety of small businesses in one location. I know many of the proprietors and have developed a nice relationship with my favorite, Ballinger Thriftway. When I drive through Shoreline, I like that there are city crews caring for the landscaping and public spaces. Also, the signage presents a sense of pride in community—civic leaders take the time to care for the small details. It matters!
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: Kathleen and I are partners in Lumin Laundry, where customers will frequently see us tending to the store. My daughter Lilly also works at Lumin Laundry, so it really is a family operation.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: Seeing the smiles and happy faces of customers. Most are very appreciative that there is a clean, new laundromat in Shoreline.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: Joining the Shoreline and Edmonds Chambers of Commerce. This is my first business ever after retiring from the electrical construction industry. It feels good to meet other owners of small businesses.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: Most laundromats are not attended. We have full-time staff that go out of their way to help customers with any question they might have—even some they did not know to ask!
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Have patience and be careful in selecting your construction team. Question everything.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: We provide support for junior sporting teams, elementary school auctions, and advertise in a number of local publications.
Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?
A: Shoreline is expanding rapidly, and I feel it is important that residents in large apartment complexes have a walkable third space nearby. The complexes on Van Ry Boulevard east of I-5 have a number of small businesses at ground level including restaurants, craft beer, and coffee shops—well done!
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: We are excited to be expanding our pickup and delivery business. In the future, we plan on a locker drop-off at the center and, hopefully, drop-off lockers in apartment buildings.
Connect with Lumin Laundry
20154 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA
206-913-2003
luminlaundry.com
info@luminlaundry.com
Instagram: @luminlaundry
Facebook: Lumin Laundry
