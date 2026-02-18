Succeeding with Roses - Sky Nursery February 28, 2026
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Sky Nursery
18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
February 28, 2026 from 1 - 2pm
18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
February 28, 2026 from 1 - 2pm
Free
Learn everything you need to know to succeed in growing your very own roses in your own backyard or patio.
Learn everything you need to know to succeed in growing your very own roses in your own backyard or patio.
It’s easier than you think! We’ll first touch on how to choose the best types for you and your garden from the hundreds of varieties available in the Northwest.
Then we offer simple advice on where, when and how to plant and to water, fertilize and prune, so you can enjoy an abundance of stunning, fragrant blooms right at home.
Then we offer simple advice on where, when and how to plant and to water, fertilize and prune, so you can enjoy an abundance of stunning, fragrant blooms right at home.
0 comments:
Post a Comment