Succeeding with Roses - Sky Nursery February 28, 2026

Succeeding with Roses



18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

February 28, 2026 from 1 - 2pm Sky NurseryFebruary 28, 2026 from 1 - 2pm

Free



Learn everything you need to know to succeed in growing your very own roses in your own backyard or patio.





It’s easier than you think! We’ll first touch on how to choose the best types for you and your garden from the hundreds of varieties available in the Northwest.



Then we offer simple advice on where, when and how to plant and to water, fertilize and prune, so you can enjoy an abundance of stunning, fragrant blooms right at home.







