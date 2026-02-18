Shoreline council to discuss traffic cameras
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
|Mid-block crosswalk on N 175th, half a block from Meridian Park Elementary
Photo by Oliver J. Moffat
By Oliver J Moffat
The Shoreline city council will again discuss school zone traffic safety cameras at the Monday, Feb 23 meeting. Unlike neighboring cities, Shoreline still has no traffic cameras.
Every school day in Shoreline, over 3000 drivers violate the speed limit at schools while children are present.
According to a 2025 report from the city, over one thousand speeders per day exceeded the 20 mph limit in front of Meridian Park Elementary while the school zone lights are flashing. And 59% of all drivers speed faster than 30 mph in that Meridian Park school zone.
Last year, the city council directed the city to move forward with school zone speed cameras at Meridian Park elementary.
As required by state law, the city completed an equity impact analysis for the proposed cameras.
Under state law, fines are cut by half for recipients of public assistance, and judges can lower fines based on a recipient’s ability to pay. Any excess revenue must be spent on meaningful traffic safety improvements in poor neighborhoods with the most dangerous roads.
Under the proposed ordinance, photos can only be taken if the car is speeding, only photos of the car and the license plate can be captured, and the images and data can only be used by the city for cutting tickets.
Traffic cameras are now common around the region: Edmonds, Lynnwood, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle all have them. But not Shoreline.
Two years ago, the Shoreline council debated Traffic Cameras after reviewing a Traffic Report which showed record high pedestrian, fatal and serious injury crashes.
At that 2024 meeting, Meridian Park parents and neighbors told the council about the daily horror they face crossing 175th street with children. They also brought a petition signed by 180 parents and neighbors asking the city to install traffic cameras in front of Meridian Park elementary.
Information on attending the city council meeting and providing comments is available on the city’s website.
