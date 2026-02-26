Vesper Piano Trio at St. Dunstan's March 8, 2026



The community is invited to an upcoming event at St. Dunstan's, Echoes through Time: Weaving Sound Across Centuries with the Vesper Piano Trio, happening on March 8, 2026 at 3:00pm.









RSVP at Eventbrite



Suggested donation at the door: $20 Adults, $5 Youth



St. Dunstan's is ADA accessible, and designated ADA parking is available in the upper west lot.

722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

Their individual careers include frequent appearances with the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and The 5th Avenue Theater, along with performances in venues including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.









Join the Vesper Piano Trio for a thrilling journey through two centuries of chamber music. The concert will open with the charming and playful Piano Trio in A-flat by Joseph Haydn. Next, the musicians will share Jennifer Higdon's Piano Trio, which explores the relationship between sound and color. Finally, experience the sheer brilliance of Felix Mendelssohn's passionate and triumphant masterpiece, the Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor. Come enjoy a memorable concert that blends beauty, energy and passion.The Vesper Piano Trio brings together three Seattleites who have built their musical relationships and friendships with each other over the course of decades. Violinist Caitlin Kelley, cellist Emily Hu, and pianist Thomas Lee are among the most in-demand classical musicians in the Seattle area, maintaining diverse performance careers as recitalists, soloists, chamber musicians, symphonic players, and pedagogues.