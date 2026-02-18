SAFe Rescue thanks Belle's Voice for donations

Wednesday, February 18, 2026


A huge THANK MEW to our friends at Bella’s Voice for hosting SAFe at the grand opening of their new Shoreline location!

Together with members of our community, we raised $6,645 for homeless kitties
  Thank you to their incredible staff for always going the extra mile for local animals in need!

Spring is right around the corner… which means it’s officially time to refresh your wardrobe. Head to Bella’s Voice for a little thrift treasure hunting - every purchase helps animals in our community!

Bella's Voice 18420 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 - a nonprofit thrift store with profits going to animal charities.

Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155 was the designated opening day charity at Bella's Voice.


