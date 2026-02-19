Francis Joseph "Frank" "Frankie" Brennan 1945-2026





From 1972 until his retirement in 2000, Frank worked in and later managed the communications group of the Seattle field office. During his three decades with the FBI, Frank inspired and mentored his ET brood Mike, Orly, Ron and Charlie to successful Electronic Technician careers, with fatherly pride.



After his retirement, Frankie continued actively serving his community along with his son & wife as a volunteer Ham radio operator (KD7UFA) in the Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service.





He spent many an hour bonding with son Nick (KD7YDD), working to reconvert an old Medic one ambulance into a communications van for Shoreline emergencies.





For years, Frank was captain of the mighty fishing vessel the Buy and Bye. He loved nature, camping, fishing, and astronomy. One Christmas he built a beautiful cabinet for Donna’s hand designed egg collection. Frank’s interest in electronics was shared by his son Nick, who he mentored and inspired to pursue a career as an electrical engineer.



Upon hearing of Frank’s passing, Mike Martin, former ET mentee wrote this “It’s hard to comprehend since Frankie seemed bigger than life sometimes. He always knew what to say. He seemed to be able to read any situation and have the best answer whether it was a serious life issue or a humorous small problem. Oh so many good memories Frankie gave us all, I feel fortunate to have had him as a boss who helped me shape my career, I will never forget that.”



Whenever Frank saw his nephews they would watch The Godfather and spout dialogue together throughout the scenes. Frankie was always generous, kind and loving to his family and friends. Occasionally he could press your buttons and be stubborn, but he never held a grudge and was always thinking of Donna’s safety and happiness. He was an amazing man with a heart of gold, an understated but caring presence.





He was a social butterfly at crab feeds, square dances, Christmas events years ago, and loved family reunions. He touched many people's hearts with his kindness and quick wit, with only a small glint of mischief in his eye.



In addition to his public service and all his life's adventures, Frank expressed that he would most like to be remembered for his credibility. Known for his great sense of humor, he was quite a story teller. For the last six years his COPD limited his mobility, but he discovered new passions for watching railroad trains, the Artemis 2 mission, and tracking air traffic over Seattle.



Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Brennan; son Nicholas W. Brennan and son-in-law DeAndre Ward of Guerneville, CA; Godson Richard Lane; brothers William, John, and Vince and their wives Jeannette, Nancy, and Donna; and his sisters Pat and Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Brennan, Pat’s husband Mel, and Marie’s husband Jerry.



Frankie will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Having a servant's heart, Frank always gave generously of his time and considerable talents to everyone. He leaves behind those he loved and a legacy that will be cherished forever.









May his soul rest in peace as his memory lives on in the hearts of family and friends. We thank you Da for all the calls, wise words of advice, the love you gave us, and the beautiful lives we've lived because of you. We are all better people, because of you. We will forever keep you in our hearts with God.Frank will be honored with a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 1:00pm at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery, 11111 Aurora Ave. N In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:

Then in 1969 to protect and serve his country at home, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Quantico, VA. He worked in the Los Angeles field office from 1969-1972, where he met Donna. Frank and Donna married in 1970, and moved from Los Angeles to Seattle in 1972.