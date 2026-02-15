Jobs: Seattle REconomy Administrative & Finance Manager

$150/month health insurance stipend

This paid role will help manage our internal operational infrastructure with a primary focus on finance operations, HR administration, and organizational systemsOur ideal candidate is exceptionally detail-oriented and cares for the community. While there are several required qualifications, we are specifically looking for someone with 2+ years of experience in operations, office management, or business operations (nonprofit experience preferred) who lives near the NE Seattle Tool Library or Shoreline Tool Library.The job has remote/onsite hybrid hours, including evenings and weekends.