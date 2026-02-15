Jobs: Seattle REconomy Administrative & Finance Manager

Seattle REconomy
Administrative & Finance Manager
$27/hour with 30 hours/week
Generous paid time off benefits
$150/month health insurance stipend

This paid role will help manage our internal operational infrastructure with a primary focus on finance operations, HR administration, and organizational systems

Our ideal candidate is exceptionally detail-oriented and cares for the community. While there are several required qualifications, we are specifically looking for someone with 2+ years of experience in operations, office management, or business operations (nonprofit experience preferred) who lives near the NE Seattle Tool Library or Shoreline Tool Library.

The job has remote/onsite hybrid hours, including evenings and weekends.

Learn more and apply

About Seattle REconomy

Seattle REconomy is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strongly encourage people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people with disabilities, and those from historically underrepresented backgrounds to apply.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Position start date is as soon as possible (no later than April 1st).

Email info@seattlereconomy.org with any questions or if you are unable to submit files through the form link above.


