Business Spotlight: Where to Watch the Seahawks This Super Bowl Week

Saturday, February 7, 2026


By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com

Where to Watch the Seahawks This Super Bowl Week

Super Bowl week is here, and Shoreline has no shortage of local spots to gather, cheer, and watch the Seahawks take the big stage. 

Whether you’re looking for a lively sports bar atmosphere, a cozy neighborhood tavern, or a laid-back lounge to watch every play, these Shoreline favorites are ready for game day:

Aurora Borealis Shoreline

Blackbird Cafe & Bar

Darrell’s Tavern

Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits

North City Lounge

The Cabin Tavern

The Hidden Door

Touchdown’s Sports Bar & Grill

Vault 177

Woody’s Bar

Big games are better when you watch them with your community. This Super Bowl is a great reminder that you don’t have to leave Shoreline to find a fun, welcoming place to cheer on the Seahawks and support local businesses at the same time.

Fans are encouraged to check directly with each location for seating details, specials, reservations, and game-day plans, and to arrive early, as these neighborhood favorites are expected to be buzzing.

