Business Spotlight: Where to Watch the Seahawks This Super Bowl Week
Saturday, February 7, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Super Bowl week is here, and Shoreline has no shortage of local spots to gather, cheer, and watch the Seahawks take the big stage.
Whether you’re looking for a lively sports bar atmosphere, a cozy neighborhood tavern, or a laid-back lounge to watch every play, these Shoreline favorites are ready for game day:
Aurora Borealis Shoreline
Blackbird Cafe & Bar
Darrell’s Tavern
Jersey’s Great Food & Spirits
North City Lounge
The Cabin Tavern
The Hidden Door
Touchdown’s Sports Bar & Grill
Vault 177
Woody’s Bar
Big games are better when you watch them with your community. This Super Bowl is a great reminder that you don’t have to leave Shoreline to find a fun, welcoming place to cheer on the Seahawks and support local businesses at the same time.
Fans are encouraged to check directly with each location for seating details, specials, reservations, and game-day plans, and to arrive early, as these neighborhood favorites are expected to be buzzing.
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic. Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
