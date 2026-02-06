In the Garden Now: Sweet Box

Friday, February 6, 2026

Sweet Box
Photo by Victoria Gilleland

By Victoria Gilleland

These sunny winter days may find you walking through the neighborhood or in a local park. If you notice an intense sweet scent it could very well be 'Sweet Box' a handsome evergreen plant.

Sweet Box is a wonderful winter flowering shrub with the most fragrant white blossoms! There are a number of varieties available in different sizes......all with white flowers, dark berries and very fragrant flowers.

May you come across this very special gift of scent from Mother Nature on your next outing!

(Sarcococca ruscifolia)


Posted by DKH at 1:39 AM
