Formal opening of Bella's Voice

Monday, February 2, 2026

Executive Director Jordan Hoffman-Nelson with scissors. Doris Taylor, Chamber Communication Chair  (on the right), Shoreline Mayor Betsy Robertson in front of the column

By Diane Hettrick
Photos by Mike Remarcke

The mayor was there - Chamber of Commerce set up the formal ribbon cutting - not that ribbon cuttings are ever really formal - one of the owners wielded the scissors - and then everyone went into to shop.


The interior looks more like a department store than anything else. Rows and rows of neatly arranged clothing. Book shelves full of books - although they might not be as full after the opening!


Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) was the charity recipient of the day, with 50% of the day's profits going to their organization in Ballinger Village.



A small shop near the front of the store sells snacks and popcorn. Next to them was a spin the wheel game.


A table for Bow Bow ties sold animal accessories. Behind them, the wall painting features Bella herself.


I did mention books, didn't I? They may need more donations after today.

Bella's Voice is located at 18420 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on the northeast corner of 185th and Aurora. Phone (425) 409-1961

Store Hours
Everyday 9.00 AM – 7.00 PM

Donation Hours
Everyday 9.00 AM – 4.00 PM


