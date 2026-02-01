60 people gather Saturday in Lake Forest Park to oppose federal immigration enforcement

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Lake Forest Park for Peace and allies gather every Saturday from 11am to noon

“We have to do something.”

Over 60 people gathered Saturday January 30, 2026 between 11am and noon in Lake Forest Park in opposition to federal immigration enforcement and a broader sense that U.S. democracy is slipping toward an authoritarian and militarized government.

Talking to some of them, most are neighbors. One high school student came alone and said she had been at a previous demonstration this week at a Target store. She said, “We have to do something.”

This vigil appears to grow every week. Some weeks, we align with other events, but regardless—the numbers keep growing. We, Lake Forest Park for Peace and others, are at the corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104) every Saturday from 11am to noon. Please join us or one of the many groups in the Puget Sound region.

--Glen Milner, Lake Forest Park for Peace


