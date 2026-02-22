New sculpture unveiled at Edmonds Waterfront Center





“Knowing this sculpture now lives by a waterfront like the ones she loved feels incredibly meaningful to me.”





The whale's tail can be seen at the east entrance of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, where visitors can experience it up close in a quiet, contemplative setting.





The public is invited to view this moving work of art that blends personal story, craftsmanship, and the spirit of Edmonds’ creative community.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte The piece was funded by Art Walk Edmonds












