New sculpture unveiled at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Sunday, February 22, 2026
|Artist Ken Barnes with his sculpture
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
With cake and balloons, artist Ken Barnes unveiled his sculpture "Memories" at an event February 19, 2026 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
“Knowing this sculpture now lives by a waterfront like the ones she loved feels incredibly meaningful to me.”
The whale's tail can be seen at the east entrance of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, where visitors can experience it up close in a quiet, contemplative setting.
The public is invited to view this moving work of art that blends personal story, craftsmanship, and the spirit of Edmonds’ creative community.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
