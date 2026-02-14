Local business World Cup readiness in Shoreline

By Kate Ledbetter









The City of Shoreline, in partnership with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, The Data Guys™, and the Seattle Metro Chamber, is working collaboratively to gather tools, insights, and resources designed to support Shoreline businesses in their World Cup readiness efforts.



If you own a business or represent a local organization interested in preparation resources or are considering hosting a World Cup watch party, there are several ways to get involved:



2026 Business Readiness Survey



Local business owners are encouraged to complete the Shoreline Local Business Readiness Survey by March 31, 2026. This survey helps regional organizers better understand how businesses are preparing and what support may be most beneficial.



Participation is especially valuable for restaurants, retailers, hospitality operators, service providers, and corridor-based businesses looking to be proactive not reactive. The survey is also available in Amharic, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Vietnamese, making sure it’s accessible to Shoreline’s diverse business community.



Businesses who complete the survey will be connected to targeted resources and free technical assistance based on their readiness needs.



Survey responses are confidential and only shared in aggregated form locally to build custom dashboards, allowing partners to move beyond general readiness conversations into actionable preparation, tracking economic impact, and understanding the flow of World Cup-related spending within our community.



The Seattle Metro Chamber has developed comprehensive Playbooks outlining everything businesses and organizations need to know, from logistics and permitting to marketing and copyright limitations.









Stay Connected to Local Celebrations



For updates on Shoreline-based community events, activations, and World Cup celebrations, visit:



As anticipation builds, Shoreline is excited to welcome an influx of visitors to our region, uniting residents, businesses, and fans alike in celebration of this global sporting event. The 2026 World Cup represents not only an economic opportunity, but a moment to showcase Shoreline's hospitality, diversity, and community spirit on the world stage.





The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ is expected to generate an estimated economic impact for the region, presenting an unprecedented opportunity for our region's diverse communities to connect through a shared love of "the beautiful game."