Washington Cares Fund info session February 12, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026

Washington Cares Fund Info Session

Discover how the WA Cares Fund helps Washingtonians earn access to long-term care benefits. 

This session covers how the program works, who contributes, how to qualify, and how caregiving responsibilities impact families.

Thursday February 12, 2026 from 10 - 11:30am

COST: Free

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center to register 206-365-1536


