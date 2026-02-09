Washington Cares Fund info session February 12, 2026
Monday, February 9, 2026
Discover how the WA Cares Fund helps Washingtonians earn access to long-term care benefits.
This session covers how the program works, who contributes, how to qualify, and how caregiving responsibilities impact families.
Thursday February 12, 2026 from 10 - 11:30am
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
COST: Free
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center to register 206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment