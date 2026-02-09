Washington Cares Fund info session February 12, 2026

Washington Cares Fund Info Session

Discover how the WA Cares Fund helps Washingtonians earn access to long-term care benefits.





This session covers how the program works, who contributes, how to qualify, and how caregiving responsibilities impact families.





Thursday February 12, 2026 from 10 - 11:30am





COST: Free





REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center to register 206-365-1536





