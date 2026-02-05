Eagle Scout Project: Little Free Music Library at Third Place Commons
Thursday, February 5, 2026
|Araya Trujillo with her Little Free Music Library at Third Place Commons
Check out this wonderful story by @knkx885 reporter (and LFP Native!) Alexa Peters about a Little Free Music Library that Nathan Hale senior Araya Trujillo built as her Eagle Scout project.
The Library is housed at Third Place Commons. Music is meant to be shared - come see Araya’s hard work in person and bring your tapes, CDs and records to share with others!
